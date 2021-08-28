Ivashka beats Ymer in Winston-Salem Open for 1st tour title

AP National Sports

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — Ilya Ivashka beat Mikael Ymer 6-0, 6-2 on Saturday in the Winston-Salem Open to become the first player from Belarus to win an ATP Tour singles title in 18 years. Ranked 63rd in the world, the 27-year-old Ivashka is the lowest-ranked champion in the event’s 10-year history, and the sixth player this season ranked outside the top 50 to win an ATP Tour title. Max Mirnyi was the last Belarusian winner — in 2003 at Rotterdam. The 22-year-old Ymer, ranked 90th, was the first player from Sweden to reach an ATP Tour singles final since 2011.