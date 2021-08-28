Olympic 100 champion Thompson-Herah wins in 10.72 at Paris

AP National Sports

PARIS (AP) — Olympic champion Elaine Thompson-Herah won the 100 meters in 10.72 seconds at the Diamond League meeting in Paris. Thompson-Herah quickly raced clear with a legal tailwind to finish 0.25 ahead of Olympic bronze medalist Shericka Jackson. The winning time would have been fast enough for Thompson-Herah to take Olympic gold in Tokyo yet is just the eighth best in this standout season. Olympic champions Armand Duplantis and Hansle Parchment won their events after losing in Lausanne less than two days earlier. Duplantis cleared 6.01 meters in the pole vault and Parchment won the 110 hurdles in his season’s best 13.03 seconds.