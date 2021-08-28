Ravens RB J.K. Dobbins injures left knee in preseason finale

AP National Sports

By STEPHEN WHYNO

AP Sports Writer

LANDOVER, Md. (AP) — Running back J.K. Dobbins injured his left knee early in the Baltimore Ravens preseason finale at Washington. Dobbins was carted off after being injured on his third touch of the game. He was tackled on a screen pass from Lamar Jackson in the starting quarterback’s 2021 exhibition debut. Dobbins rushed for 15 yards on two carries before the injury. Dobbins ran for 805 yards and nine touchdowns and had 18 catches for 120 yards during his rookie season last year. He was again expected to split carries in Baltimore’s backfield with Gus Edwards.