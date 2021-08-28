West Ham twice throws away lead to draw 2-2 with Palace

AP National Sports

LONDON (AP) — Conor Gallagher scored both times as Crystal Palace twice came from behind to draw 2-2 with West Ham in the Premier League. They were the first points West Ham has dropped this season after winning both of its opening games. Patrick Vieira’s Palace remains winless on two points. Pablo Fornals exchanged passes with Michail Antonio before slotting in the opener in the 39th minute. Gallagher leveled in the 58th. After Antonio restored West Ham’s lead Gallagher leveled inside two minutes.