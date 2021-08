AP National Sports

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — Alabama linebacker Quandarrius Robinson has been charged with driving under the influence after a three-car crash. Tuscaloosa police said the wreck occurred just after 11 p.m. Saturday. Robinson remained in the Tuscaloosa County Jail Sunday morning on $1,000 bond. Robinson is a 20-year-old sophomore and he did not play last season.