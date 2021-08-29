AP source: Mets’ Syndergaard tests positive for COVID-19

AP National Sports

By JERRY BEACH

Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — A person familiar with the situation tells The Associated Press that New York Mets right-hander Noah Syndergaard has tested positive for COVID-19. Syndergaard was scratched from a rehab start on Sunday. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the team has not disclosed the positive test. New York manager Luis Rojas said Syndergaard had a “non-baseball-related injury.” He did confirm that Syndergaard has been vaccinated. Syndergaard turned 29 on Sunday, He tweeted, “This birthday is so sick.” Syndergaard is recovering from Tommy John surgery and the Mets are hoping he can rejoin the team as a reliever.