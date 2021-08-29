Indians get obstruction call in 8th, rally past Red Sox 7-5

AP National Sports

By BRIAN DULIK

Associated Press

CLEVELAND (AP) — Oscar Mercado was awarded home plate on a fielder’s obstruction call for the go-ahead run in the eighth inning, and the Cleveland Indians rallied past the Boston Red Sox 7-5. The Indians trailed 4-0 and didn’t have a hit against Boston rookie Tanner Houck until José Ramirez homered with one out in the sixth. Cleveland was still down 5-4 in the eighth when Austin Hedges hit a tying homer off Austin Davis. Mercado then singled and Yu Chang followed with a double down the left field line. Mercado appeared to be thrown out at home, but plate umpire Nic Lentz immediately ruled that Boston second baseman Yairo Munoz had impeded Mercado’s progress on the basepaths. Rafael Devers hit two solo home runs for the Red Sox.