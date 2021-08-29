Masters level: Paralympian eyes medal in 4th different sport

AP National Sports

By PAT GRAHAM

AP Sports Writer

Oksana Masters credits resiliency and determination for being an eight-time Paralympic medalist. Masters persevered through years in Ukrainian orphanages and with birth defects believed to be the aftermath of Chernobyl, the world’s worst nuclear accident. She was adopted and moved to the United States. The 32-year-old Masters will compete at the Paralympics in Tokyo in hand-cycling as she tries to win a medal in a fourth Paralympic sport. In six months, she’s hoping to defend her Paralympic titles in Beijing in cross-country skiing events. She also has Paralympic medals in rowing and biathlon.