Brazil waits for EPL players; Argentina expecting Messi

AP National Sports

By MAURICIO SAVARESE

AP Sports Writer

SAO PAULO (AP) — Brazil was still waiting on Monday for nine footballers based in England to arrive for World Cup qualifiers this week. The Brazilian Football Confederation says 21 players have already gathered in Sao Paulo for upcoming matches against Chile, Argentina and Peru. Meanwhile, Argentina has almost all 30 members of its squad, including four from the English Premier League. Argentina meets Venezuela on Thursday. English clubs argue that South American countries are on a British government red list due to the pandemic, and don’t want returning players to the U.K. to face a 10-day hotel quarantine with restricted training.