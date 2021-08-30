Chiefs cut RBs Thompson, Gore among early roster moves

AP National Sports

By DAVE SKRETTA

AP Sports Writer

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Chiefs began trimming their roster to the 53-man limit for the regular season, and coach Andy Reid may have found himself having a more difficult time this year than any other during his tenure in Kansas City. Among the early cuts were running backs Darwin Thompson and Derrick Gore, both of whom showed some flashes in the preseason. Thompson was a sixth-round pick in 2019 who had appeared in 26 games over the past two seasons, and Gore had a nifty 56-yard touchdown reception as the Chiefs wrapped up preseason with a win over Minnesota.