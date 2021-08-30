Guerrero hits 2 HRs, Ray fans 10 as Blue Jays beat O’s 7-3

AP National Sports

By IAN HARRISON

Associated Press

TORONTO (AP) — Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hit his 37th and 38th home runs, Robbie Ray pitched seven innings and won for the first time in six starts and the Toronto Blue Jays beat the Baltimore Orioles 7-3. Guerrero hit a solo home run off right-hander Chris Ellis in the fourth and a three-run blast off righty Marcos Diplán in the seventh. Bo Bichette hit a game-tying single off Dillon Tate in the sixth, and Teoscar Hernández followed with a two-run double as the Blue Jays won their third straight. Baltimore dropped to 3-24 in August.