MIAMI (AP) — Miami Marlins pitching prospect Jake Eder is scheduled to undergo reconstructive elbow surgery and might be sidelined until 2023. Eder was a fourth-round pick in 2020 out of Vanderbilt and is ranked as one of baseball’s top 100 prospects. A 22-year-old left-hander, Eder went 3-5 with a 1.77 ERA over 15 starts this year for Double-A Pensacola. He was chosen for MLB’s Futures Game.