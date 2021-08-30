No. 3 Clemson rolls our revamped offense vs No. 5 Georgia

AP National Sports

PETE IACOBELLI

AP Sports Writer

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — Clemson’s newcomers on offense will get an early test this weekend when the third-ranked Tigers face No. 5 Georgia in the season opener for both teams. Clemson will begin what it hopes is another championship run without their two biggest offensive weapons the past three seasons in quarterback Trevor Lawrence and tailback Travis Etienne. Highly regarded QB D.J. Uiagalelei takes over for Lawrence, the NFL’s top draft pick last spring. Clemson offensive coordinator Tony Elliott is uncertain who’ll get the start at tailback in Etienne’s place against the Bulldogs in Charlotte, North Carolina Saturday night.