American Matthew Hoppe transfers to Mallorca from Schalke

AP National Sports

By The Associated Press

Emerging American forward Matthew Hoppe is leaving relegated Schalke for Mallorca. The German club demoted to the second tier at the end of last season agreed to a permanent transfer of the 20-year-old from Yorba Linda, California. Hoppe made his professional debut last Nov. 28 against Borussia Mönchengladbach. He scored six goals in 22 Bundesliga appearances. On Jan. 9 he became the first American with a hat trick in the Bundesliga. He scored his first three career goals against Hoffenheim. He made his U.S. national team debut on July 15 against Martinique in the CONCACAF Gold Cup.