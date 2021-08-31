AP source: Jets trade TE Chris Herndon to Vikings

AP National Sports

By DENNIS WASZAK

AP Pro Football Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — A person with direct knowledge of the deal told The Associated Press the New York Jets have traded tight end Chris Herndon to the Minnesota Vikings. Herndon was a fourth-round pick of the Jets in 2018 out of Miami. NFL Network first reported the trade Tuesday as teams whittled their rosters to the maximum 53-player limit. The person confirmed the deal to the AP on condition of anonymity because neither team had announced the trade. Terms of the deal were not immediately known. The 25-year-old Herndon has 71 career catches for 796 yards and seven touchdowns in three seasons.