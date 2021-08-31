K-State’s Thompson looks forward to sixth year under center

AP National Sports

By DAVE SKRETTA

AP Sports Writer

MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — Just one game after Skylar Thompson threw for more than 300 yards in leading Kansas State to an upset of No. 3 Oklahoma last year, the senior quarterback’s season was over due to a shoulder injury. Now, nearly a year later, he’s back for a sixth season and ready to take the field again in Saturday’s season opener against Stanford. Thompson hopes it’s the best year yet, especially after a fall camp that he said has been the best, most productive of his lengthy college career.