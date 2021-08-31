Skip to Content
Morris seizes reins as starting QB for No. 20 Washington

By TIM BOOTH
AP Sports Writer

SEATTLE (AP) — Dylan Morris will begin his second season as Washington’s starter Saturday when the Huskies host FCS powerhouse Montana. In many ways, it’s a dress rehearsal for Washington prior to next week’s showdown at Michigan. For Morris, it’ll be his first chance to play a home game in front of fans and another chance to validate coach Jimmy Lake’s belief in his QB. Lake named Morris the starter on the first day of preseason camp. 

Associated Press

