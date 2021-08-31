Olympic official quizzed for 5 hours in Geneva forgery trial

AP National Sports

By GRAHAM DUNBAR

AP Sports Writer

GENEVA (AP) — Olympic power broker Sheikh Ahmad al-Fahad al-Sabah was questioned in court for more than five hours Tuesday. He and four others are charged with forgery an alleged plot against two of the sheikh’s political rivals in Kuwait. The other defendants are the sheikh’s English former lawyer in Geneva, a Kuwaiti aide and two other lawyers who worked in the upscale Swiss city. Prosecutors say the defendants colluded in 2014 to try to authenticate potentially incriminating video footage of two prominent Kuwaiti political figures allegedly plotting a coup in Kuwait. The sheikh says in his defense he just “signed the documents presented by my lawyer.”