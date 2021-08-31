Skip to Content
Rays expected to add David Robertson to roster Wednesday

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — The Tampa Bay Rays have added veteran reliever David Robertson to their taxi squad and are expected to recall him from Triple-A Durham on Wednesday. The Rays signed the 36-year-old on Aug. 16 after Robertson was part of the silver medal-winning United States team at the Tokyo Olympics. The AL East-leading Rays began Tuesday with a seven-game lead over the New York Yankees, for whom Robertson played nine of his 12 major league seasons. Robertson last pitched in the majors in April 2019 with Philadelphia.

