Reich urges vaccinations in wake of Colts’ COVID-19 absences

AP National Sports

By MICHAEL MAROT

AP Sports Writer

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Coach Frank Reich is still pushing for the Indianapolis Colts to get fully vaccinated — especially now with three starters landing on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Quarterback Carson Wentz, center Ryan Kelly and receiver Zach Pascal will be out most of this week because they were deemed close contacts to someone who tested positive for the virus. And their absences have renewed concerns for one of the league’s least-vaccinated teams.