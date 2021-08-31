Revamped Florida State D-Line will be tested by Notre Dame

AP National Sports

By BOB FERRANTE

Associated Press

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida State is banking on improvement production from the Seminoles after spending the last nine months patching up holes at quarterback, on the offensive line, in the secondary and along the defensive line. Coach Mike Norvell believes that production and leadership will come from a group of nine newcomers who transferred and are part of the Seminoles’ two-deep depth chart. He and his staff are days away from seeing how much improvement they’ve made when Florida State plays No. 9 Notre Dame on Sunday night. Defensive coordinator Adam Fuller is particularly optimistic about the revamped D-line, expecting the changes to provide a jolt to the pass rush as well as one of the nation’s worst run defenses in 2020.