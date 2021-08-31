Ronaldo completes return to Manchester United after 12 years

AP National Sports

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Cristiano Ronaldo has completed his return to Manchester United on Tuesday after 12 years, saying the club always had a “special place in my heart.” United announced on Friday that it struck an agreement with Juventus to sign the five-time Ballon D’or winner but now he has completed his medical examination and signed the two-year contract. The fee of $17.7 million will be paid to Juventus over five years. That could be increased by $9.5 million depending on Ronaldo meeting “specific performance objectives” the 36-year-old forward achieves.