Seahawks Quandre Diggs expects to return to practice soon

AP National Sports

By TIM BOOTH

AP Sports Writer

RENTON, Wash. (AP) — Seattle safety Quandre Diggs said he’s not making a statement by choosing to be a spectator during Seahawks’ practice for the past week. But he made clear that he intends to be back on the practice field well ahead of Seattle’s season opener at Indianapolis on Sept. 12. Diggs didn’t clarify what he’s seeking but it’s not believed to be financial. Diggs said he had productive conversations with coach Pete Carroll and that he expected to be back practicing soon. Carroll said last week Diggs was making a bit of a statement. Diggs is entering the final year of his current contract.