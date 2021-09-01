AP Source: Smoltz, Leiter refuse vaccine, will work remotely

AP National Sports

By JOE REEDY

AP Sports Writer

John Smoltz and Al Leiter are not making in-studio appearances for MLB Network after refusing to get the coronavirus vaccine, according to a person with knowledge of the situation. The person spoke on condition of anonymity to The Associated Press because they aren’t at liberty to publicly discuss personnel matters. Smoltz and Leiter will still do analysis for studio shows but it will be remotely instead of from the network’s Secaucus, New Jersey, studio. The MLB Network’s policy making it mandatory for all employees to be vaccinated took effect Wednesday.