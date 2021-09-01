AP Top 25 Podcast: ESPN’s Kirk Herbstreit and Week 1 preview

AP National Sports

By RALPH D. RUSSO

AP College Football Writer

The college football season begins — mostly back to normal — with a huge Labor Day weekend of games. On the latest AP Top 25 College Football Podcast, Kirk Herbstreit from ESPN joins the AP’s Ralph Russo to talk about his new book “Out of the Pocket.” He also give his thoughts on Week 1’s biggest game, No. 5 Georgia vs. No. 3 Clemson. Then recurring guest Paul Myerberg, the national college football writer for USA Today, joins the show to preview Week 1 and give his top-five, most interesting games of the weekend.