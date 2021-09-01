Argentina: No early release for EPL players at WC qualifiers

AP National Sports

By DEBORA REY and MAURICIO SAVARESE

Associated Press

BUENOS AIRES (AP) — Argentina’s national team expects to keep its Premier League-based players for all three of its upcoming World Cup qualifiers, in defiance of English clubs which recommended they not travel. Coach Lionel Scaloni says he is not aware of any deal to release members of his squad who were initially stopped by their clubs from flying to the region due to COVID-19 restrictions by the British government. Argentina had brought Aston Villa’s Emiliano Martinez and Emiliano Buendia and Tottenham’s Giovanni Lo Celso and Cristian Romero reportedly for just two of the three upcoming matches, but Scaloni denied any such arrangement. The coach says, “Players are here to play all three.” Venezuela hosts Argentina on Thursday.