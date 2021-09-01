Bears seek improvement with Dalton at QB, Fields behind him

AP National Sports

By The Associated Press

The Chicago Bears gave their frustrated fan base a big jolt of excitement when they traded up nine spots with the New York Giants to draft Justin Fields with the No. 11 pick. The former Ohio State star showed promise during the preseason. But he is set to open as the backup to veteran newcomer Andy Dalton. General manager Ryan Pace and coach Matt Nagy are under scrutiny after the Bears went 8-8 in the regular season for the second year in a row. Chicago made the playoffs as the seventh seed in an expanded field, then bowed out with a convincing wild-card loss at New Orleans.