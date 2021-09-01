Carter-Vickers, Palmer-Brown, Gioacchini loaned to new teams

AP National Sports

By The Associated Press

American defenders Cameron Carter-Vickers and Erik Palmer-Brown, and forward Nicholas Gioacchini were loaned before Europe’s summer transfer window closed. Carter-Vickers was sent to Scotland’s Glasgow Celtic from England’s Tottenham Hotspur on a season-long loan. The Scottish team said it has an option to buy his rights. Gioacchini was loaned to first-tier Montpellier from second-tier Caen in France, and Palmer-Brown to France’s newly promoted Troyes from England’s Manchester City.