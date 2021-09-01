Cowboys’ 2021 outlook starts with health of Prescott, others

AP National Sports

By SCHUYLER DIXON

AP Pro Football Writer

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — The Dallas Cowboys see health as the starting point for any discussion about rebounding from the difficult 2020 season. Dak Prescott’s severe ankle injury was the worst of several on offense as Dallas went 6-10 in coach Mike McCarthy’s debut. Now the star quarterback and his three most important offensive linemen are back. The defense couldn’t use injuries as an excuse for a dismal year. New defensive coordinator Dan Quinn is trying to fix that unit. Dallas opens the season Sept. 9 at Super Bowl winner Tampa Bay, led by seven-time champ Tom Brady.