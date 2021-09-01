Defending AFC North champ Steelers retool around Big Ben

AP National Sports

By The Associated Press

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger has returned for an 18th season, with a cast of fresh faces around him as he chases a third Super Bowl title. Pittsburgh drafted running back Najee Harris in the first round and retooled the entire offensive line in hopes of avoiding the 1-5 slide that ended its 2020 with a blowout playoff loss to Cleveland. The defense featuring All-Pro outside linebacker T.J. Watt should again be among the NFL’s best. The schedule for the defending AFC North champions is daunting, starting with a Week 1 trip to Buffalo.