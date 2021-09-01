Lions made changes that may not translate to success in 2021

AP National Sports

By LARRY LAGE

AP Sports Writer

DETROIT (AP) — The Detroit Lions made a lot of changes in the offseason by bringing in a new general manager, coach and quarterback. The franchise with one playoff victory since winning the NFL title in 1957 is coming off three straight double-digit loss seasons. Detroit might be doomed with at least 10 losses again. General manager Brad Holmes and coach Dan Campbell might be able to eventually turn the team around. It’s just difficult to envision that happening this season with quarterback Jared Goff and a defense that might not be better than last year’s historically bad unit.