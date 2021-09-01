Lions seem set up for 4th straight year with 10-plus losses

AP National Sports

The Detroit Lions seem set up for a fourth straight double-digit loss season. First-year general manager Brad Holmes and first-year coach Dan Campbell will need more than a year to turn around a team that lost a lot under former general manager Bob Quinn and ex-coach Matt Patricia. Detroit’s defense was among the worst in NFL history last year and it does not appear to be much improved. A potentially potent running game offensively might get stymied by defenses that don’t have to respect Jared Goff’s ability to connect with lackluster receivers down the field.