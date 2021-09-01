Mendy refused bail, to stay in custody ahead of trial

AP National Sports

CHESTER, England (AP) — Manchester City defender Benjamin Mendy has been refused bail and will remain in custody ahead of a trial scheduled to start on Sept. 10 after being charged with four counts of rape and one sexual assault. The 27-year-old Mendy has been in custody at a prison in Liverpool, northwest England, since last Friday when he appeared in court and faced the charges. Another bail application was made in a closed hearing that lasted about 50 minutes and it was turned down. The France international did not attend the hearing. Mendy is charged with attacks on three different women at his home.