Mets acting GM Zack Scott arrested on DUI charge

By JENNIFER PELTZ and JAKE SEINER

Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Mets say they are “surprised and deeply disappointed” to learn acting general manager Zack Scott was arrested on charges of driving while intoxicated.

Scott was arrested on a DUI charge around 4:15 a.m. Tuesday in suburban White Plains, New York. Police found him asleep at the wheel of his SUV at a traffic light and determined he was intoxicated, White Plains police Capt. James Spencer said. He said Scott refused a breathalyzer test.

Scott, 44, was booked and released and is due in court Thursday morning.

The arrest was first reported by the New York Post.

The Mets said Wednesday that Scott was at a fundraiser for the team’s Amazin’ Mets Foundation at owner Steve Cohen’s house in Connecticut on Monday night, which was also attended by players. Scott left when the event ended around 8:30 or 9 p.m.

“We were surprised and deeply disappointed to learn this morning about an alleged DUI involving Zack Scott,” the Mets said in a statement. “We take this matter very seriously. Zack will not be traveling with the team for our upcoming road trip while we learn more and determine next steps.”

Scott was hired as the Mets’ assistant general manager last offseason to work under close friend and former colleague Jared Porter. Scott was promoted to acting GM in January after Porter was fired following revelations that he sent sexually explicit text messages and images to a female reporter in 2016 while working for the Chicago Cubs.

AP Baseball Writer Mike Fitzpatrick contributed to this report.

