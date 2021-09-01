Michigan State names Haller as new athletic director

AP National Sports

By ANNA LIZ NICHOLS

Associated Press/ Report for America

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan State has named deputy athletic director and Spartan football alumnus Alan Haller its new athletic director. Haller has been deputy athletic director since 2019 and with the athletic department since 2010. The former campus police lieutenant played for coach George Perles before a three-year NFL career. Haller chaired the search for the university’s sixth chief of police and has also served in the searches for MSU’s two most recent head football coaches, Mark Dantonio and current coach Mel Tucker.