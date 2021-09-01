No. 22 Coastal Carolina opens season against The Citadel

AP National Sports

By PETE IACOBELLI

AP Sports Writer

Coastal Carolina has a preseason national ranking and a football program on the rise. The 22nd-ranked Chanticleers hope for another successful season when they open against The Citadel on Thursday night. Coastal was one of the biggest surprises of the 2020 COVID-19 impacted season when it went 11-1 and defeated ranked opponents in Louisiana-Lafayette and BYU. Chants coach Jamey Chadwell says his team has put the good feelings of last season aside and put in the work to make this year even more special.