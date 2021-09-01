Penn State’s Jahan Dotson still focused on improvement

AP National Sports

By TRAVIS JOHNSON

Associated Press

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (AP) — Jahan Dotson is expecting a big year in his final season for Penn State. The wide receiver says he was motivated by last season’s 4-5 finish. Dotson believes he’s improved in all areas. The 19th-ranked Nittany Lions open the season Saturday at No. 12 Wisconsin. Dotson led the team with 52 catches for 884 yards and eight touchdowns in 2020. He’s worked on getting faster and shaved a few tenths of a second off his 40-yard dash time.