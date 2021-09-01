Rutgers to kick off season against Temple, fans back

AP National Sports

By TOM CANAVAN

AP Sports Writer

PISCATAWAY, N.J. (AP) — Rutgers opens its season playing host to Temple on Thursday night in a game that will have no restrictions on fans. The game is a sellout at 52,454, the first home sellout since 2016 against Michigan. Schiano says having the fans back will be fun, but the key is to keep emotions in check. The Scarlet Knights went 3-6 last season playing an All Ten Big Conference schedule because of the pandemic. Temple is entering its third season under coach Rod Carey. The Owls return 11 starters and have added 11 transfers to a team that went 1-6 last season.