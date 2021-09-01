Saints seek 5th straight playoff season, but with a new QB

AP National Sports

By The Associated Press

The New Orleans Saints’ first season without Drew Brees in 15 years will pose more challenges than adjusting to a new quarterback. It starts with being displaced from New Orleans by Hurricane Ida and playing their home opener in Jacksonville. Jameis Winston is the new starting QB. Coach Sean Payton says backup Taysom Hill also will have a role. The Saints have retained many players from playoff teams spanning the past four seasons and expect to be competitive. But they have new and relatively unproven players in key spots, including receiver, cornerback, tight end and defensive tackle.