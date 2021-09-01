Switzerland captain Granit Xhaka tests positive for COVID-19

AP National Sports

BASEL, Switzerland (AP) — Switzerland captain Granit Xhaka has tested positive for COVID-19. He’s a doubt for a World Cup qualifying game against European champion Italy on Sunday. The Swiss soccer federation announced the news after Xhaka was not in the lineup to play a warmup game against Greece on Wednesday. It would have been his 99th game for the national team ahead of hosting Italy in Basel. Xhaka showed symptoms in the morning and a PCR test revealed the infection. The Arsenal midfielder must serve a suspension when he returns after being sent off at the weekend in a 5-0 loss at Manchester City.