Argentina beats Venezuela in WC qualifiers; Colombia draws

AP National Sports

By MAURICIO SAVARESE

AP Sports Writer

SAO PAULO (AP) — Argentina beat Venezuela 3-1 at the Olimpico Stadium in Caracas to remain in second place in South American World Cup qualifying after seven matches. Lautaro Martinez opened the scoring in first-half stoppage time. Joaquin Correa doubled the lead in the 71st minute from the edge of the box after a quick exchange with Lionel Messi and Lautaro. Ángel Correa netted the third from close range three minutes later. Yeferson Soteldo scored for the hosts from the spot near the final whistle. Colombia and Bolivia drew 1-1 in La Paz hours earlier.