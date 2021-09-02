Browns get defensive regulars back as opener at KC nears

AP National Sports

By TOM WITHERS

AP Sports Writer

BEREA, Ohio (AP) — The Browns’ defense is getting healthy just in time for a matchup against Patrick Mahomes and those high-scoring Chiefs. Cornerback Greedy Williams, safety Grant Delpit and linebacker Sione Takitaki all returned from injuries and practiced on Thursday before coach Kevin Stefanski sent the Browns off on a three-day holiday break. The season opener is Sept. 12 against Kansas City, which knocked Cleveland out of the playoffs in the division round last season. All three players participated in individual drills during the portion of practice open to reporters.