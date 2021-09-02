Italy held to 1-1 draw by Bulgaria but matches record

AP National Sports

FLORENCE, Italy (AP) — Newly-crowned European champion Italy has been held to a disappointing 1-1 draw against Bulgaria and lost its perfect start to World Cup qualifying but nevertheless matched a long-standing record. Atanas Iliev cancelled out Federico Chiesa’s opener for Italy at the end of the first half. It was the first goal Italy had conceded in World Cup qualifying. The draw at the Stadio Artemio Franchi in Florence nevertheless saw Italy match Spain’s record run of 35 matches unbeaten. Italy remains top of Group C and moved four points ahead of second-place Switzerland.