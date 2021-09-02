No. 10 Tar Heels, Hokies seek upper hand in ACC matchup

AP National Sports

By HANK KURZ Jr.

AP Sports Writer

North Carolina will have to come out of the gate quickly. The 10th-ranked Tar Heels open the season at Virginia Tech in a matchup with more than the usual amount of meaning because they are ACC Coastal Division rivals, and contenders. The league is also part of other marquee opening weekend matchups with No. 3 Clemson facing No. 5 Georgia in Charlotte and No. 14 Miami facing top-ranked defending national champion Alabama in Atlanta.