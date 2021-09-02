No. 20 Washington welcomes back fans versus Montana

AP National Sports

By The Associated Press

After playing just four games and missing out on the Pac-12 championship game a season ago, No. 20 Washington gets a season of high expectations started and welcomes back fans to Husky Stadium against FCS powerhouse Montana. It’s a warmup for the Huskies ahead of next week’s showdown at Michigan, one of the most high-profile non-conference games for the Pac-12. For the Grizzlies, the trip to Seattle is a big pay day and a chance to get on the field after playing just two games during the spring of 2021.