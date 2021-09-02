Oman shocks Japan 1-0, Iraq holds South Korea to 0-0 draw

AP National Sports

OSAKA, Japan (AP) — Japan has fallen to a shock 1-0 defeat against Oman in the opening Group B game of World Cup qualifying. Substitute Issam Al-Sabhi swept home from close range in the 88th minute in rainy Osaka to claim victory against the world’s 24th-ranked team, the highest in Asia. Japan coach Hajime Moriyasu says it’s a “disappointing defeat” but hopes to bounce back Tuesday against China. Japan has made six consecutive World Cup appearances but Oman has never qualified. In Group A, South Korea was also frustrated after being held by Iraq to a 0-0 draw in an empty Seoul World Cup Stadium.