Oregon welcomes fans at Autzen Saturday against Fresno St

AP National Sports

By The Associated Press

The No. 11 Ducks open the season at home Saturday against Fresno State. Oregon welcomes fans back to Autzen Stadium for the first time since 2019 but attendees much wear masks because of state regulations, regardless of vaccination status. The Ducks open the season gunning for a third-straight Pac-12 championship. The Bulldogs already started the season with a 45-0 victory over Connecticut. Fresno State hasn’t played a ranked opponent since 2018.