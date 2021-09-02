Pereira encouraged by NFL officials’ vaccination rates

AP National Sports

By BARRY WILNER

AP Pro Football Writer

While the NFL rightfully boasts about a player vaccination rate above 93%, the other folks on the field for games — the officials — are nearly at 100%. According to the league, the 121 officials are 99% vaccinated, which should make their jobs a bit easier, says former NFL officiating chief Mike Pereira. And Pereira, now a Fox Sports football analyst, also is encouraged that the NFL has made eliminating taunting a point of emphasis for 2021.