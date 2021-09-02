Robinson leaves Chile amid possibility he might play for US

AP National Sports

SANTIAGO, Chile (AP) — Striker Robbie Robinson left Chile’s national team hours before its World Cup qualifying match against Brazil because of uncertainty over whether the 22-year-old should instead play for the United States. The Inter Miami player has dual nationality. His father is American and his mother is Chilean. Robinson did not show up for Chile’s afternoon practice on Wednesday. He traveled back to the United States shortly later to join teammates of his MLS team. The striker said on social media that he decided to leave Chile “to take some time to analyze which national team to represent.”