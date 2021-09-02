Roglic keeps Vuelta lead on last mountain test, López wins

AP National Sports

ALTU D’EL GAMONITEIRU, Spain (AP) — Primoz Roglic moved closer to clinching his third consecutive Spanish Vuelta title after increasing his lead on the final test in the high mountains. Roglic finished second in the demanding 18th stage behind Miguel Ángel López. López held off a late attack by Roglic to claim the stage that crested three mountain passes before a finish atop a beyond-category summit. Roglic dropped Enric Mas and Egan Bernal over the final meters to finish second, 14 seconds behind López. Roglic increased his lead in the general classification over Mas to 2:20 minutes with three stages to go.